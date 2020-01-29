Plusnet voted Best Broadband provider by readers of Expert Reviews

Plusnet also voted Most Reliable and Best Value

EE claims Best Customer Service gong

TalkTalk comes bottom of customer service table

Expert Reviews, Dennis Publishing’s consumer-advice site, has today announced the winners of its Best Broadband Awards with Plusnet coming out on top.

Readers of the site were asked to vote in four different categories – Best Customer Service, Most Reliable, Best Value and Best Speed – with the Overall Winner awarded to the provider most readers said they would recommend to family and friends.

The overall winner in the awards was Plusnet with 88% of their customers saying they would recommend the service they use, making it the winner in this category. With good results in all the other categories, it was our readers’ clear favourite.

The winners in the other categories are listed below:

Overall Winner: Plusnet

Highly commended: Virgin Media

Best Customer Service: EE

Highly commended: Plusnet

Most Reliable: Plusnet

Highly commended: Sky

Best Value: Plusnet

Highly Commended: Vodafone

Best Speed: Virgin Media

Highly commended: Sky

Jonathan Bray, Head of Reviews at Expert Reviews, said: “Broadband is increasingly becoming an essential service – nearly as important as gas and electricity these days, with so many public services going online – so informing people about the quality of the service these companies provide is critical.

That’s why we’ve asked our readers what they think about their internet service providers – so we can pass that invaluable information onto to the rest of our readership and, hopefully, the wider public.”

Voting for the awards took place in 2019 with over 600 readers completing the survey. You can read the full results and methodology on the Expert Reviews site here: https://auth.expertreviews.co.uk/broadband/1411462/expert-reviews-broadband-awards-2020-the-results

