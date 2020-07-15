IT Pro hosts first live virtual event

The inaugural week-long IT Pro Live event took place in June, and with 70 speakers across 25 sessions and five days, attendees had a multitude of premium B2B tech content to choose from – and all for free.

As live events were being canceled across the world, and the IT industry without its fix of insight and education, IT Pro’s editorial and commercial team looked at how to fill that gap. Never ones to take the easy option, the editorial team decided on a virtual event that would appeal to an international audience.

IT Pro’s editorial team are highly respected across the industry and never short of willing volunteers to be interviewed for the brand. All the speaker slots were filled within weeks, with the whole event going from idea to reality in just over three months.

Some of the brands that took part as speakers included: Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Workplace by Facebook, Asana, Just Eat, Arup, Deloitte and Proofpoint.

Each session was hosted by a member of the IT Pro Live editorial team, both in the UK and the US, and with audience members joining from around the world, this was a truly global tech event.

All the content is still available to download and can be accessed via the dedicated event website here: https://live.itpro.com/itprolive2020/en/page/home

Commercial support came from PROS, Darktrace and Salesforce, who also provided editorial content and speakers as part of their partnerships. Media support was provided by Media 7 and Technology Advice.

A second IT Pro Live is already being planned for 2021, alongside further smaller events over the next 12 months.

The IT Pro and Channel Pro teams are also continuing to run successful webinars, both editorially led and as part of content partnerships.

To get involved, or to host a webinar with the team, contact Chris Cannon.