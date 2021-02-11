The Week Junior Celebrates Seventh Consecutive ABC Increase to 98,246

– Increase of 36% YoY cements The Week Junior’s position as UK’s number one children’s magazine

– Cyclist magazine sees 3.1% increase YoY

– New subscriber acquisitions across Dennis titles up 20% YoY

The Week Junior continues its upward trend with a 36% increase in circulation year on year, taking its average weekly circulation to 98,246. The Dennis portfolio as a whole stood strong with impressive increases in subscriptions; new subscription acquisition performance in 2020 was up 20% on 2019.

James Tye, CEO, Dennis said: “Our strategy is a simple one: create content that really matters to people. Whether it is providing an open and balanced view of the news agenda, helping people grow and protect their wealth, fuelling their passions or simply helping them to do their job better, what we do is valued by our readers.

“Dennis has been a subscription business for many years and continues to place forming a direct relationship with our customers right at the center of our business model. Our fundamental subscriptions strength has allowed us to grow and maintain circulations during the past 12 months and as such we have declined to take the ABC Covid Exemption Certificate in order to provide full transparency.”

Current Affairs

The Week Junior – 98,246 print only

The Week Junior saw its average circulation increase to 98,246 – an astounding 36% YoY and 14.8% PoP. The editorial strength of the product keeps retention rates high. Campaigns such as the Summer of Reading and the 12 Days of Kindness, and the recently launched Wellbeing section keep readers engaged and entertained; paid subscriptions now stand at 90,273, an increase of 35% YoY, with 91% of copies actively purchased.

Anna Bassi, Editor in Chief of The Week Junior said: “I’m delighted that our magazine continues to engage new readers. Its success is testament to the excellent editorial team, and their commitment to creating a superb publication every week. Our circulation has soared over the past year – The Week Junior is now the UK’s most successful children’s magazine. It’s clear that our engaging, inspiring and trusted content is exactly what curious young readers are hungry for.”

MoneyWeek – 33,993 combined

MoneyWeek saw a combined increase of 19.3% PoP, which is a clear reflection of the demands of the market with consumers seeking out a trusted voice in the wake of the financial crisis. Digital subscriptions to the magazine increased 5,905 YoY taking the total combined circulation to 33,993.

The Week – 161,597 combined

The Week magazine has held its own in a tough market during a year when trusted news sources became ever more important to consumers. The newsstand was heavily impacted but subscriptions stayed strong, in both print and digital.

Kerin O’Connor, CEO Current Affairs said: “We saw dramatic rises in subscriptions to our stable of current affairs titles during the Covid Crisis. The quality of our products meant people turned in increasing numbers to find out what was going on, and what really mattered.”

Automotive Division

Auto Express – 35,192 combined

Auto Express retains its position as the UK’s number one weekly automotive magazine with a decline of only 4.3%. An impressive 99% of copies are actively purchased. It’s seen a 6% growth in combined subscriptions in the last 12 months, while its digital circulation has grown 56% YoY. The shift to digital can also be seen in the growth of web traffic, which is up 69% YoY.

Evo – 30,820 combined

Newsstand sales were impacted by the lockdowns, however evo’s strong and loyal subscription base has grown a further 5.5% YoY. Despite its overall decline of 10.8% YoY evo remains ahead of competitors in terms of actively purchased copies which stand at 96%. Digital circulation is up by more than 35% YoY, and the re-platformed website will continue to support this digital growth in 2021.

Octane – 29,634 combined

Despite difficult market conditions, Octane has reported growth in combined subscriptions of 14.8%, and increased its digital circulation by 74.9%, and UK print subscriptions by 6.19%. Highstreet newsstands have been repeatedly challenged, resulting in an overall decline of 8.8%.

Nicola Bates, CEO of Automotive Media said:

“In a year like no other our automotive titles have performed well, further reinforcing us as the biggest Automotive publisher in the UK. The various lockdowns and shopping restrictions throughout the last 12 months has led to our readers shifting the way they consume our content. As a result we’ve gained many more loyal subscribers, and have seen unrivalled reach and engagement across our websites and social media platforms. On Auto Express alone web traffic is up 69% year on year, and had over 800,000 unique users in the last week.”

Specialist Division

Cyclist – 21,353 combined

Cyclist magazine saw an increase of 3.1% YoY, taking its circulation to 21,353, with digital subscriptions up 72.5% YoY.

Viz – 42,722 combined

Viz saw an impressive 37.3% increase in digital edition subscriptions, it now stands at a combined circulation of 42,722.

Dharmesh Mistry, MD of Specialist said: “Cycling experienced an incredible boom on all fronts during 2020 due to the multiple lockdowns, so it’s really pleasing to see ABC growth on Cyclist magazine driven by a strong subscriptions performance and inspirational editorial on cycling in the UK. Viz, meanwhile, provided consumers with some much needed humour during difficult times, and remains a solid performer in our portfolio.”

Digital Edition Subscriptions Up Across Portfolio

Dennis’ portfolio of digital editions saw an impressive uptake in subscribers in the last twelve months. Many customers added digital editions to their subscription packages during the first lockdown, and have extended them past the trial periods. The automotive division saw the most increases; Octane’s digital subscriptions rose by 74.9%, evo 35.9% and Auto Express 56.7% showing readers were desperate for the quality content despite not being able to get their hands on the printed products.