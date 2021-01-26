The Week Junior Launches New Weekly Wellbeing Section

– launch feature in partnership with children’s mental health charity Place2Be focuses on creative expression

– features include information, advice and practical tips for readers created with expert organisations

The Week Junior, Dennis’ multi award-winning magazine that encourages 8 to 14 year olds to explore what’s happening around the world, is launching a new weekly wellbeing section in its 30th January edition of the magazine.

Each feature will include information, advice and practical tips, and will be created in partnership with expert organisations and individuals. Upcoming features include sleep, nutrition, happiness and homework. The objective is to help young people look after their mental and physical health, promoting positive thinking, encouraging a healthy lifestyle and developing confidence and resilience.

The launch feature focuses on creative expression and how that can help boost mental health. It was created in partnership with the children’s mental health charity Place2Be, to coincide with their annual Children’s Mental Health Week (1–7 February). The theme of this year’s CMHW campaign is “Express Yourself”.

Anna Bassi, Editor in Chief of The Week Junior said: “Given how the conversation around mental health has evolved since we launched, and particularly in our current circumstances, this feels like the right thing to do for our readers. I believe that The Week Junior is well-placed to help young people manage their wellbeing by offering tools and strategies to look after their minds, and their bodies.”

The Week Junior launched five years ago with a simple agenda, to help children to grow their understanding and build their confidence in what’s happening around the world. It fulfills this objective by explaining stories, events and issues in a calm, manageable way with clear, age-appropriate facts and a balanced perspective, helping to dispel anxiety and encourage curiosity.

The new wellbeing section launches in issue 268 of The Week Junior which is available from 30th January in all good newsagents and supermarkets priced at £2.50. Subscribers also get access to a free download packed full of extra advice and tips. You can find out more about the magazine here: https://theweekjunior.co.uk/feel-better