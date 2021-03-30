The Week Junior Science+Nature Launches “Mysteries of Science” Podcast

– Each month the team takes a look at mysteries that have puzzled scientists for years

– First episode dives into whether the Loch Ness Monster really exists

The Week Junior Science+Nature, the award-winning monthly magazine for curious 8–15 year-olds, is launching a podcast called Mysteries of Science on 1 April. The first episode dives into the mysterious case of the Loch Ness Monster, and coincides with the school holidays to keep listeners entertained during the break.

The fortnightly podcast is hosted by Dan Green and Ciaran Sneddon from the Science+Nature editorial team and created in partnership with Fun Kids – the radio station and podcast network for children. Each episode will investigate a different unsolved mystery of the universe. Dan and Ciaran will be joined by scientists and experts who will share their ideas and insights to help solve each mystery.

Science+Nature magazine is from the team behind The Week Junior. Each month the team brings science, technology, engineering and maths to life for their readers, and helps children make sense of the universe. It was launched in 2018 and now boasts 28,000 monthly subscribers.

Dan Green, Editor of Science+Nature said: “I’m so excited to be bringing Science+Nature to life in the form of the podcast. There are so many things in our universe that scientists are yet to be able to explain, and the stories around them are steeped in even more mystery. By looking at them in more detail we’re hoping we’ll be able to help our listeners decide for themselves what’s fact and fiction, and make up their own minds.”

Ciaran Sneddon, Features Editor of Science+Nature and co-host of the podcast said: “Working on the podcast has made me realise just how much we still don’t know about the world we live in and the universe around us. While we may not be able to offer definitive answers to some of the biggest questions, we’re hoping our listeners will have a lot of fun hearing from the scientists in each episode and use the evidence to make up their own minds. You never know, it may just spur listeners on to become the scientists of the future that discover the truth!”

The launch episode of the Mysteries of Science podcast goes live on 1 April 2021 and can be found at podfollow.com/mysteries-of-science. Episode two will land on 31st May, and will be fortnightly thereafter.

To find out more about The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine, and to take advantage of the brilliant subscription deals on offer go to: sciencenature.theweekjunior.co.uk/about