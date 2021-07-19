The Week Junior Science+Nature Launches Summer Scavenger Hunt

– Challenge asks readers to take photos of five natural treasures for chance to win a camera

– Naturalist and writer Dara McAnulty, actor Cel Spellman and vet and author Jess French will be helping the Science+Nature team judge the best photo.

Summer’s here, which means it’s time for this year’s The Week Junior Science+Nature Scavenger Hunt. The award-winning magazine from Dennis Publishing is asking readers to get outside and free their explorer spirit, discovering nature’s treasures along the way.

Readers are challenged to track down an item from each of five categories and take a photo. The categories are; Wild places, Animals in action, Nature and people, Signs of summer and Natural treasures. The team has kept the subjects deliberately broad to allow children to join in wherever they live in the UK, and give them the freedom to let their imaginations run wild.

One lucky participant will win a Canon PowerShot Zoom camera – the perfect piece of kit for any budding explorer.. There is also a brilliant book bundle, which includes Wild Child written by Dara McAnulty and illustrated by Barry Falls, which will be awarded to the overall winner and the runners up in each category. The competition is run in partnership with The Wildlife Trusts and Macmillan Children’s Books. Naturalist and writer Dara McAnulty, actor Cel Spellman and vet and author Jess French will be helping the Science+Nature team judge the best photo.

Dan Green, Editor of Science+Nature said: “This is a scavenger hunt with a twist – a photography competition with a giant helping of adventure. It’s all about getting to know your local area, discovering nature and creating your own memories. We want children to look at the world around them with fresh eyes, using unusual angles or viewpoints when taking their photos. Our readers rose to this challenge last year, and we can’t wait to be wowed with the pictures they send to us this year.”

Entering is easy, all the young adventurers have to do is send their favourite photo to competitions@science-nature.co.uk by 23.59 on 31 August 2021. Tell the judges what the object is, where it was found and why it was chosen – and remember to put SCAVENGER HUNT as the subject line.

The winner will be announced in The Week Junior Science+Nature issue 40 out on 17 September 2021. To find out more about the competition go to: https://sciencenature.theweekjunior.co.uk/scavengerhunt