The Week Unwrapped Wins PPA Podcast of the Year

The Week Unwrapped, a podcast by the team at The Week that’s dedicated to discussing three under-reported news stories, has won Podcast of the Year at the PPA Awards 2021.

Like The Week magazine, the podcast appeals to curious, open-minded people who are looking for a non-partisan insight to politics, culture, technology and business. More entertaining than a news podcast and more informative than an entertainment podcast, it has carved out a niche for listeners who like to wear their knowledge lightly.

Hosted by Olly Mann, each episode features different presenters from across The Week, The Week Junior and MoneyWeek. Listenership grew steadily throughout 2020, peaking at nearly 225,000 downloads in November, an average of more than 55,000 per episode.

For the second year running the PPA Awards became a virtual event, and was hosted by Marcus Brigstock and Jess Robinson. The full list of winners, along with the show itself can be found here: https://ppaawards.co.uk/2021/en/page/home