UK’s Biggest Children’s Magazine The Week Junior Breaks 100k Circulation Milestone

– Weekly news magazine for children reports average circulation of 100,916 in Jan-June ABC release

– The Week Junior Science+Nature releases first ever ABC results with a circulation figure of 30,057

– MoneyWeek sees combined total circulation increase of 92.6% YoY taking it to 54,878

– The Week sees increase in print subscriptions taking it to 160,986 combined

In a year like no other, Dennis’ Current Affairs portfolio has demonstrated its strong position within the market, with more and more consumers turning to the titles to provide a balanced approach to the events around them.

The Week Junior breaks the 100k mark

The Week Junior, Dennis’ multi award-winning weekly news magazine for children, has seen a 17.9% year-on-year increase in circulation taking its average figure to 100,916.

The magazine was launched in 2015 and has seen strong circulation growth each year. The title launched in the US in early 2020, and has proven to be a hit with American children, quickly becoming the most successful magazine launch in the States in the last ten years. US circulation has also exceeded 100,000.

The Week Junior Science+Nature delivers strong debut

The Week Junior Science+Nature, the award-winning monthly magazine that brings science, technology, engineering and maths to life for 8–15 year olds, has released its first ABC figure, with an impressive average monthly circulation of 30,057.

Each issue of the magazine is packed full of amazing facts, breathtaking images, activities and experiments. In April 2021, the editorial team launched a podcast, Mysteries of Science.

Anna Bassi, Editorial Director of The Week Junior said: “I’m delighted that The Week Junior continues to attract new readers whilst retaining long-term subscribers. The success of its sister title – Science+Nature – further demonstrates the excellence of our editorial. We strive to provide children with magazines that they genuinely love to read, and seeing strong results like this shows that the hard work of our talented editorial team is paying off.”

MoneyWeek shows digital volume growth

MoneyWeek, the UK’s best-selling financial magazine, reported a combined total circulation of 54,878, a PoP increase of 61.4% and a YoY increase of 92.6%. This was buoyed by the title being able to claim digital subscriptions and bundles for the first time, and print subscriptions also saw an increase of 3.4% PoP – the first increase since December 2019.

The Week

The Week, the weekly magazine that tells you all you need to know about everything that matters, reported an increase in its print circulation, taking it to 132,143, and a combined average weekly circulation of 160,986. Its balanced reporting of world events during a particularly turbulent news year has enabled it to maintain its strong position within its sector.

Kerin O’Connor, CEO of The Week said: “We’re very pleased with the strong performance across all our brands. Every single title of our portfolio showed positive growth, and demonstrated the remarkable strength of their unique editorial appeals. It’s been a delight to see The Week Junior grow over the years. This new ABC of 100,916 strengthens its position as the UK’s best selling children’s magazine. MoneyWeek’s digital success shows plenty of potential for further growth. Our reader retention has been particularly strong through the pandemic.”