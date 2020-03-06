Vicki Butler-Henderson joins Auto Express for new weekly podcast

Vicki Butler-Henderson hosts new podcast

Motoring presenter and racing driver Vicki Butler-Henderson has returned to Auto Express to front an all-new podcast.

The Auto Express Podcast is published every Wednesday, offering a unique blend of automotive chat, industry insight, consumer advice, features, car reviews and good old-fashioned opinion.

Each week, Vicki will be joined by members of the Auto Express editorial team to reveal some of the behind the scenes stories and motoring memories that you simply won’t hear anywhere else.

The first episode, available to download now from all good podcast players, sees Vicki and editor-in-chief Steve Fowler discuss the Geneva Motor Show that wasn’t plus the week’s most important new cars. Consumer editor Hugo Griffiths lifts the lid on what it’s like to drive James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, while senior staff writer Joe Holding tests the all-new Renault Captur.

For more information, visit www.autoexpress.co.uk/podcast

