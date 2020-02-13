The Week Junior celebrates its fifth consecutive ABC increase

A rise of 19% YOY takes The Week Junior to 72,263

Dennis’ Automotive and Tech titles continue their market dominance

MoneyWeek reports increase of 6.5% POP

The Week Junior has had another fantastic year with the magazine’s average weekly circulation growing by 19.36% YOY, rising from 60,542 to 72,263. It also boasts a 21% increase in paid subscriptions taking it from 55,080 to 66,678.

Anna Bassi, Editor-in-chief of The Week Junior said: “Our fantastic ABC results clearly demonstrate that the editorial team’s absolute dedication to providing children with a truly engaging, trustworthy and age-appropriate read, really works. In a sector that continues to be dominated by big entertainment brands and plastic covermounts, The Week Junior proves time and time again that outstanding editorial content is way more inspiring and covetable than gimmicks or famous faces.”

MoneyWeek, part of The Week Junior family of titles, also reported an ABC increase of 6.5% POP, taking it to 35,957. With investment in the website and an increasing portfolio of events the brand is strengthening its position in the market.



Dennis’ Specialist Titles

With a focus on subscription growth the specialist portfolio has delivered stable ABC figures, with Computeractive reporting a 21.7% increase in digital subscriptions taking it to 67,672 combined.

Computeractive, 67,672 combined

Dennis’s second largest audited title once again delivered a robust set of subscriptions numbers, retaining its position as the UK’s biggest selling tech magazine.

Viz, ABC – 44,562 combined

The brand’s 40th anniversary year delivered an ABC figure of 44,562, with the focus on driving new subscriptions via social channels, reigniting the passion for the popular brand.

Dharmesh Mistry, Managing Director, Specialist Division, said: “We have a set of solid results with the focus on subscriptions particularly delivering strong numbers. With a clear subscriptions strategy and numerous plans for building out brands outside traditional channels, our special interest brands are being set up for continued success.”





Dennis Automotive

The portfolio held its position in the market, despite difficult trading conditions. Auto Express saw an impressive increase in digital subscriptions, growing 121.4% YOY.

Auto Express – 36,792 combined

Auto Express retains its position as the UK’s number one weekly automotive magazine, with Auto Express outperforming the market trend by a considerable margin. It saw an incredible increase in digital subscriptions of 121.4% YOY.

evo – 34,418 combined

The latest ABC results show as a strong performance from evo and a continued solid subscriptions base. This performance has been supported by the expansion of live events which is set to drive growth for the brand into 2020 and beyond.

Octane – 32,495 combined

Octane has outperformed market trends year-on-year with a strong performance both in the UK, and international markets reflecting the wide global footprint for the UK edition complementing the six international licensing agreements.

Nicola Bates, Chief Brand Officer, Dennis said: “Our automotive titles have outperformed category trends, and retained our market leading position. With more brand extensions in 2020 we are future proofing our brands by strengthening the loyalty with existing fans, while also showcasing them to new audiences.”