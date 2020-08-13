The Week Junior Celebrates Sixth Consecutive ABC Increase

Magazine records impressive 22.1% y-o-y increase

Average weekly circulation now at 85,578

The Week Junior, aimed at 8-14 year olds that are curious about the world, has increased its circulation by 22.1% year-on-year, taking its current weekly average circulation to 85,578, including 77,223 paid subscriptions. It is the fastest growing news weekly to be published in the UK of all time. In the last six months, the magazine has added 13,315 new readers.

Since its launch in 2015 the magazine has been an instant hit with children and parents alike, relaying the week’s news in an informative and engaging way. The title is never afraid to tackle difficult topics such as terrorism, and more recently the global coronavirus pandemic.

Anna Bassi, Editorial Director, of The Week Junior said:

“I’m delighted that The Week Junior continues to grow and reach new audiences. The past few months have been particularly hard for children, so it’s wonderful to know that our content is helping them. Children love making sense of what’s going on as well as keeping entertained, engaged and inspired.



We recently launched a Summer of Reading initiative to keep children reading over the holidays. We want to take them on adventures even if they aren’t going away. The current boom in children’s books along with our own circulation growth proves print’s power to capture the imagination and provide a trusted source of information.”

The Week, the parent title to The Week Junior, reported a modest decrease of 5% period-on-period taking its combined circulation to 166,438.

Kerin O’Connor, Chief Executive of The Week said:

“The Week has held its own in a Covid affected market, particularly with the newstrade disruption. We’ve seen increased demand for subscriptions, and I’m confident that going forward we will see new circulation growth. I can’t recall a time when our digital marketing efforts have been so fruitful, and we will look to carry this general consumer enthusiasm forward.”

The Week continues to be a trusted source of information for readers seeking to find out a balanced view of the news taking place across the world, and even more so during lockdown. The Week.co.uk had a significant rise in readership and registrations as the pandemic spread across the country. Newsletter sign-ups reached record levels as people sought out a reliable source of coronavirus news.

The award-winning The Week Unwrapped podcast which discusses three under-reported stories from the week’s news, grew its audience to 120,000 downloads per month as people looked for news beyond the pandemic.

MoneyWeek, the weekly title that gives intelligent and enjoyable commentary on the most important financial stories, has reported an ABC weekly circulation of 28,493.