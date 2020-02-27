The Week Junior Launches Quizzler Magazine

Latest brand extension from award-winning title

New bi-monthly magazine keeps curious minds busy

The team behind The Week Junior, the award-winning weekly magazine for 8–14 year olds, has launched Quizzler a new bi-monthly magazine to keep curious minds busy.

On-sale on Friday 28th February, Quizzler is a brand new 100-page magazine jam packed with brain- bending puzzles, general knowledge quizzes, amazing facts, jokes and conundrums, providing plenty of mind-stretching fun for curious kids.

Parent title The Week Junior launched in November 2015 and has won many industry awards including Launch of the Year at the British Media Awards 2016, and Print Product of the Year three times in a row at the British Media Awards. It’s seen five consecutive ABC increases and now boasts a circulation of over 70,000 copies each week.

On the back of The Week Junior’s success the team launched Science+Nature in 2018, a monthly title focused on opening up the world of science to its young audience. This already has a loyal fan base and an average circulation of over 15,000 copies each month.

Quizzler was first published as a summer special in 2019.

Anna Bassi, Editor-In-Chief of The Week Junior and Science+Nature said: “The Week Junior team are always striving to find new and exciting brand extensions to entertain and engage our audience, and Quizzler does just that. We know our readers love a challenge. The puzzle and quiz pages in the weekly magazine are among readers’ favourites – so Quizzler provides another opportunity for young people to put their knowledge to the test. It’s brain boosting fun for all the family!”

Further brand extensions for the title include a weekly family focused podcast, The Week Junior Show, hosted by the editorial team that creates the magazine, and The Week Junior US which is due to launch in the United States in March 2020.

Each issue will be priced at £3.99 and comes with an eraser-topped pencil so kids can get stuck into the puzzles straight away. The first issue hits the newsstand on Friday 28th February and it will be published every two months after that.