The Week Junior Launches Summer of Reading Challenge

Children asked to read, review and rate three books over six week summer holidays

50 titles to inspire with a wide-ranging selection suitable for all ages, stages and interests

The Week Junior is launching its Summer of Reading Challenge, a six week long initiative to get the UK’s children reading. The campaign will feature heavily throughout the 11th July issue of the magazine, and will challenge children to read, review and rate three books over the course of the summer break. Readers can take inspiration from a list curated by the editorial team or choose their own.

With a wide-ranging selection of 50 books that is suitable for all ages, stages and passion points the list is divided into ten categories and includes something for everyone to get stuck into. Among the categories are; books to transport you into the past, books to make you laugh out loud, books filled with magic and mystery, books that feature creatures, books to make you think and books to inspire you.

Every reader that takes part will be able to download a form to complete with the details about the books they’ve read, their three word reviews and that all important star rating! All those that return the form to the editorial team will be entered into a prize draw to win one of three book bundles.

Anna Bassi, Editor in Chief of The Week Junior said: “Reading for pleasure is something that is proven to benefit children in so many ways – from expanding vocabularies, feeding curiosity and firing up imaginations to developing empathy and resilience, and promoting well being.

Lockdown has limited the lives of children across the UK, and with holidays on hold for many, we’re hoping that our Summer of Reading challenge will help children to broaden their horizons, encourage them to discover something new and offer an opportunity to escape into a book.”

The campaign has already garnered support from children’s authors and publishers alike, including award-winning children’s author Bali Rai, who said this of the campaign: “I’m delighted to hear that my book, Mohinder’s War, is part of the Summer Reading Challenge. Reading over the summer has a huge impact on your brain power. Children who read over the holidays return to school ready for the challenges of a new year. It’s really important, and I’d urge you all to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge. And have fun, too – it’s an awesome list with loads of superb books from amazing writers!”

The six week long campaign will feature editorial support in the magazine with author interviews, book-related debates and fun things to do around the home like building the perfect reading den and organising bookshelves, with readers being asked to send in “shelfies”. A social media campaign will also run alongside to help spread the message and get the nation’s children reading.

The initiative also provides information for parents, highlighting the value of reading for pleasure and the life long benefits of literacy. These are available to download from the dedicated campaign page here: theweekjunior.co.uk/summerofreading

Once the six weeks over The Week Junior team will combine the book list with reader ratings to create the ultimate reading list, made for and by kids.

The full list of the 50 books for children to choose from can be found here.

