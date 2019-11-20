The Week Junior magazine launches competition to find a young artist to create its Christmas cover

Children’s Laureate Cressida Cowell joins The Week Junior editorial team to judge the competition

Deadline for budding artists to get their entries in is 6th December

Tell your kids to put down the iPad, turn off the telly and pick up their pens, pencils and paints! For the first time ever, the multi award-winning children’s magazine The Week Junior is inviting children to design the front cover for its festive issue, which will be delivered to over 70,000 subscribers.

The winning entry will feature on the front page of the 21 December issue of The Week Junior – and will be on sale in newsagents and supermarkets all over the UK. As well as the honour of seeing their work on the cover of the country’s fastest- growing magazine, the winner will receive a framed print of the cover along with a bundle of books worth £100. Two runners up will each receive a bundle of books worth £50 and their creations will be showcased inside the magazine.

The entries will be judged by members of The Week Junior’s editorial team along with the Children’s Laureate – the award-winning author and illustrator Cressida Cowell, who says: “Enter The Week Junior’s Christmas cover competition…get writing…get drawing…get creative! Because who knows what may happen if you do?”

Editor-in-chief of The Week Junior, Anna Bassi said: “Our talented readers love drawing and expressing their ideas so I’m expecting to receive stacks of amazing artwork to select from. I’ll be looking for something that will make our subscribers smile when they see it.”

Editor, Felicity Capon says “Our readers are always really creative and imaginative, so I’m looking forward to seeing what they come up with. I’m looking for an entry that puts me in the festive spirit!”

Art Director, Dave Kelsall adds “I’m looking for a bright, colourful and bold design. Something that will attract our readers to a brilliant Christmas issue.”

The competition is launched in this week’s issue of The Week Junior (dated 16 November). Entries must be received by the team by Friday 6th December. All the details including templates and entry forms are available at https://theweekjunior.co.uk/christmas