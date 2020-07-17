The Week Junior Wins NMA Subscription Publication of the Year

The Week Junior has added to its impressive array of titles by winning Subscription Publication of the Year at the Newspaper and Magazine Awards on Thursday 16th July.

Considered to be the highest accolade of the newspaper and magazine industry, the Awards are run by the Association of Circulation Executives, a trade association bringing together members from the field of newspaper and magazine publishing, wholesaling, distribution, print, marketing services and retailing.

For the first time in their history the awards were hosted online, with Master of Ceremonies Tom Evans guiding the audience through the shortlist and winners of all 18 categories.

The Week Junior was launched in 2015 and in those five years it has won countless awards, including Print Publication of the Year three times running at the British Media Awards. The magazine launched in the US earlier this year, with the first issue going on sale while the whole team was on lockdown in New York.

The judges said of the win: “Our congratulations to Dennis Publishing, The Week Junior continues to prove that there is not only an appetite for print media in 2020, but a love for it by the younger generation. The publication has consistently shown a strong response to readers issues and grew subscriptions in 2019 by 21% Y.O.Y. This was supported by a range of new initiatives such as podcasts/change in wrappers which were a great brand fit seeing the title ending 2019 4% above their target circulation”.

To see the full list of winners from the NMA’s please go to: https://www.acecirculation.com/nma2020-wired-the-winners/