The Week Unwrapped Nominated for Online Media Award

Dennis’ flagship current affairs brand, The Week, has had its weekly podcast – The Week Unwrapped – shortlisted for Podcast of the Year at the Online Media Awards 2020.

Now in their tenth year, The Drum Online Media Awards identify the cleverest, boldest and most original purveyors of news and views from around the world. From politics to sport, finance to film, the aim is to find the best application of talent and technology online.

Launched in 2017, The Week Unwrapped has garnered a loyal following, reaching around 25,000 listeners per week. It recently won the title for Best News & Current Affairs podcast at the inaugural Publisher Podcast Awards.

The winners will be announced later this year. The full shortlist can be found on the Online Media Awards site here: https://www.onlinemediaawards.net/the-drum-online-media-awards/the-drum-online-media-awards-2020