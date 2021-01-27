Zen Sweeps The Board in the Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards 2021

– Zen Internet wins in all five categories voted for by readers

– 100% of users said they would recommend Zen to a friend or family member

Expert Reviews, Dennis Publishing’s consumer-advice site, today announces the winners of its annual Best Broadband Awards, with Zen Internet winning in all of the five categories.

In a world where we’re all spending much more time at home, efficient, speedy and reliable broadband is more important than ever. It’s downright essential to all sorts of things these days, from making Zoom calls to loved ones to ensuring the kids can keep learning – we simply couldn’t do without it.

The Expert Reviews Best Broadband Awards aims to help consumers make the right choice when it comes to picking a new internet service provider (ISP), and in this year’s survey our readers have overwhelmingly voted Rochdale-based Zen Internet as their favourite.

We asked readers to grade their current ISP in four separate categories – Best Customer Service, Most Reliable, Best Value and Best Speed – with the Overall Winner awarded to the provider most readers said they would recommend to family and friends.

Zen Internet was the only provider to achieve a perfect score – when asked whether they would recommend Zen to a friend or family member, an unbeatable 100% of respondents said yes – and it swept the board, winning in every other category as well.

But Zen wasn’t the only broadband provider to catch the eyes of our readers. Plusnet performed well again in 2021, gaining four highly commended awards this year, maintaining its good showing in the 2020 awards. BT has upped its game over the past 12 months, providing faster and faster services and gaining a highly commended award for reliability and Virgin Media continues to knock it out of the park when it comes to outright speed.

Monica Horridge, Editor of Expert Reviews, said: “Broadband has become increasingly important to our lives, and never more so than in the past year. Many of us now rely on our broadband for work, home-schooling and catching up with loved ones, so it’s crucial to have a speedy, reliable connection. These awards reflect the experiences of our readers, and for Zen Internet to win in all five categories is a fantastic achievement.”

Georgina Lord, Managing Director at Zen Retail, said: “We work consistently hard across all areas of the business to ensure we can deliver the best possible service to our customers. From our expert engineers that keep our network in tip top shape, to our customer service representatives, we keep our customers front and centre to everything we do.

“It is rewarding to see this reflected in the number and type of awards we receive year after year. To do it again in these customer choice awards from the team at Expert Reviews is particularly pleasing and reinforces the trust and confidence our customers have in us as we strive to deliver the very best products and services we can.

“A big thanks to the Expert Reviews team for co-ordinating these awards, which go a long way to keep our industry on its toes to deliver fast, reliable connectivity fit for modern times.”

The full list of award winners follows:

Overall winner: Zen Internet

Highly commended: EE, Plusnet

Best customer service: Zen Internet

Highly commended: Plusnet, Sky

Most reliable: Zen Internet

Highly commended: Plusnet, BT

Best value: Zen Internet

Highly commended: Plusnet, EE

Best speed: Zen Internet

Highly commended: Virgin, EE

Expert Reviews first conducted the Best Broadband Awards in 2020, and more than 1,000 people have taken part in this year’s survey. All the details can be found on the Expert Reviews website at: https://www.expertreviews.co.uk/broadband/1413143/expert-reviews-best-broadband-awards-2021-the-results